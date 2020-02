طريقة سريعة ورخيصة لإيجاد مضادات حيوية لأقوى أنواع البكتيريا

The c-Jun N-terminal kinase inhibitor SU3327 was renamed halicin is a potent inhibitor of E. coli growth. Further research revealed that it displays growth inhibitory properties against Clostridioides difficile & pan-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections in murine models. pic.twitter.com/DhuRF5Z5Fv

