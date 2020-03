سامسونغ تفاجئ العالم بحاسب لوحي استثنائي والسعر لا يمكن تصديقه

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications Leaked.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 screen, a mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 7,040mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing one. pic.twitter.com/901EhmOOhS