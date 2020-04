اكتشاف مادة صنعها إنسان "النياندرتال" قبل 52 ألف عام تؤكد امتلاكه المهارات العقلية...صور

Meet our new 2 million year old baby Homo erectus from Drimolen in South Africa, the world's oldest, just published in Science Herries et al. 2020. https://t.co/SisXm3A0jp #fossilfriday pic.twitter.com/iAfDVRXtPU

