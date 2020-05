اكتشاف أدلة قد تساعد في ابتكار علاج فعال لفيروس كورونا

I've seen many alarmist and incorrect claims about mutations in #SARSCoV2 . In this thread I will address some of the major misconceptions. Parts of the material I cover can be found expressed more formally in an article we published recently. https://t.co/p4BDOTmuFM.

(1/11) pic.twitter.com/qMUh1bAXbV

— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 9, 2020