اكتشاف أول كويكب بذيل في العالم... صور وفيديو

The #ATLAS team found asteroid #2019LD2 out near Jupiter last June. Classified as a Trojan asteroid, it grew itself a tiny tail as volatile materials got heated by the sun and pushed away by the solar wind.https://t.co/MnMc7xwFEz pic.twitter.com/IM4duLnvvL