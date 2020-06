خاصية جديدة من "فيسبوك" تمكنك من نقل صورك إلى منصة "آمنة"

Today, we are reaching 100% rollout of our photo and video transfer tool that enables people to port their photos directly to Google Photos.

With this rollout, the tool is now available globally to everyone on Facebook: https://t.co/1pck8PQoEe https://t.co/WBCeJGmMwp pic.twitter.com/IvHSgXNpbl

— Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) June 4, 2020