صورة فضائية ترصد التقاء ظاهرتين ساحرتين على الأرض في وقت واحد... صور وفيديو

واجتمعت اثنتان من أكثر ظواهر الغلاف الجوي العلوي للأرض إثارة في صورة واحدة، حيث يمكن رصد ظاهرتي الشفق القطبي والتوهج الجوي، قبل الفجر مباشرة.
Aurora, Meet Airglow https://t.co/DIXFCSSjl7 Two colorful upper atmospheric phenomena, aurora and airglow, met just before dawn in this astronaut photograph. pic.twitter.com/D1vO017OhA— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) August 16, 2020
وتظهر في الصورة خصلات الشفق القطبي الخضراء المتموجة ذات القمم الحمراء تتقاطع مع النطاق الأحمر والأصفر الصامت للتوهج الجوي.
Two of Earth’s most colorful upper atmospheric phenomena, aurora and airglow, met just before dawn in this photo shot by an astronaut on the International Space Station when the ISS was just south of the Alaskan Peninsula https://t.co/tjZ3JrISQ2 pic.twitter.com/cyTYzrnlBA— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 16, 2020
وتم التقاط الصورة بحسب موقع "scitechdaily"، العلمي المتخصص، أثناء مرور محطة الفضاء الدولية جنوب شبه جزيرة ألاسكا، في وقت شروق الشمس على الأرض.
This timelapse shows the International Space Station's night view as it hurtles around our beautiful, fragile planet. You can see lightning storms, aurora, and the airglow produced by natural reactions and processes in the upper atmosphere.— ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) January 22, 2020
📹: NASA/David Peterson pic.twitter.com/eltS63fydi
وتضيف الشمس المشرقة، خلف طرف الأرض وقت التقاط هذه الصورة، لونا أزرقا عميقا إلى الأفق، مع وجود أضواء المدن الظاهرة في كولومبيا البريطانية وألبرتا الكندية.
