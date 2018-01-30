تسجيل
22:47 30 يناير/ كانون الثاني 2018
    تقاليد الزواج في روسيا

    حال المتزوجين من خلال هذه التغريدات الطريفة

    مجتمع
    قد يشكل الزواج التزاما هاما، ولكن هذا لا يعني أنه يجب أن يؤخذ على محمل الجد طوال الوقت؛ ففي الواقع، إذا كنت تفكر في التراجع عن قرار دخول "القفص الذهبي"، فقد تكتشف أن بعض إزعاجات الحياة الزوجية هي في الواقع مضحكة جدا.

    لقد جمعنا 16 تغريدة من موقع "تويتر"، والتي تلخص صورة هزلية وصادقة عن العيش كزوج أو زوجة:

    "إذا رغبت في شرح كل ليلة كيفية استخدام أنبوبة معجون الأسنان إذا فإن الزواج هو المناسب لك".

    "إني واثقة للغاية من أن زوجي لم يكن يتنفس بهذا الصوت العالي مثلما التقيته للمرة الأولى".

    "الزوج: ماذا على العشاء؟

    الزوجة: في الواقع لدينا خيارين، الأول هو أن تتناول ما لم يتناوله الأطفال، والثاني هو أن تطبخ شيئا بمفردك".

    "في كل ليلة تقوم زوجتي بأخذ ثلاث وسائد من السرير وتضعهم على كرسي ليس مخصصا للجلوس عليه".

    "زوجتي سألتني إذا كنت أرغب في أن تخضع لحمية غذائية من أجل إفقاد وزنها.. فأحضرت لها حلوى الدونات في المقابل، وهو ما يجعلني من منظور الزواج "خبير".

    "أن تحظى بزوجة وببنات يعني أن 80 في المئة من أثاث منزلك الداخلي مغطى بشعر"

    زوج على فراش الموت سائلا زوجته: "هل تعرفين مكان جواربي؟"

    تشرح هذه التغريدة أن الزوجة في بعض الأحيان تهتم بالشراء عبر الإنترنت، وتدفع الزوج للدفع رغم عدم اقتناعه.

    يشكو ذلك الزوج من أن زوجته تحاول تقنعه لمدة 5 دقائق بألا يفعل أمر ما، ثم تعود وتخبره بأن يفعل ما يحلو له.

    "لا تتزوج حتى تستمع إلى طريقة مضغهن للعلكة"

    تعاني هذه الزوجة من أسئلة زوجها الكثيرة حول كيفية استخدامه لغسالة الأطباق، والتي تصل إلى طرحه 18 سؤالا

    تطمح هذه الزوجة إلى شعور زوجها بالتفاؤل، الذي يعتقد أنه كلما ألقى بغسيل على قمة غسالة الملابس فإنها ستغسل نفسها بنفسها

    "زوجتي ذهبت إلى الكوافير لمدة ساعتين، فانتهزتها فرصة للتدرب أمام المرآة على كيفية إخبارها بأنها كيف تبدو جميلة".

    "الزواج هو إدراك ما يثير إزعاج زوجتك وتستخدمه بشكل استراتيجي ومدروس".

    "زوجي طلب مني أن يرافقني خلال أدائي العديد من المهمات، وأعتقد أن هذه هي بداية طلب الطلاق".

    "ضحك زوجان عندما منحتهما بطانيات مكتوب عليها "هو" و"هي".. يبدو أنهما زوجان جديدان".

