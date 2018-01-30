حال المتزوجين من خلال هذه التغريدات الطريفة

لقد جمعنا 16 تغريدة من موقع "تويتر"، والتي تلخص صورة هزلية وصادقة عن العيش كزوج أو زوجة:
"إذا رغبت في شرح كل ليلة كيفية استخدام أنبوبة معجون الأسنان إذا فإن الزواج هو المناسب لك".
If you want to discuss the correct way to squeeze a tube of toothpaste every night, then being married might be right for you.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ(s)🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 30, 2017
"إني واثقة للغاية من أن زوجي لم يكن يتنفس بهذا الصوت العالي مثلما التقيته للمرة الأولى".
I'm pretty sure my husband didn't breathe this loudly when I met him.— Cathryn (@AngryRaccoon2) December 23, 2016
"الزوج: ماذا على العشاء؟
الزوجة: في الواقع لدينا خيارين، الأول هو أن تتناول ما لم يتناوله الأطفال، والثاني هو أن تطبخ شيئا بمفردك".
Husband: What's for dinner?— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) January 23, 2018
Me: Ah, we have two very fine options this evening! You may have Whatever The Kids Didn't Eat, or, the more appetizing, Something You Make For Yourself.
"في كل ليلة تقوم زوجتي بأخذ ثلاث وسائد من السرير وتضعهم على كرسي ليس مخصصا للجلوس عليه".
Each night my wife takes three pillows that aren’t for sleeping off of the bed and puts them on a chair that’s not for sitting.— Distracted Dad (@Distracted_Dad) January 18, 2018
"زوجتي سألتني إذا كنت أرغب في أن تخضع لحمية غذائية من أجل إفقاد وزنها.. فأحضرت لها حلوى الدونات في المقابل، وهو ما يجعلني من منظور الزواج "خبير".
My wife asked if I thought she should go on a diet.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) January 15, 2018
I bought her doughnuts.
Marriage level: Expert.
"أن تحظى بزوجة وببنات يعني أن 80 في المئة من أثاث منزلك الداخلي مغطى بشعر"
Having a wife and daughters means that at any given time 80% of your home’s interior is covered in stray hair ties.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) January 23, 2018
زوج على فراش الموت سائلا زوجته: "هل تعرفين مكان جواربي؟"
{me on my deathbed)— Lilybreau (@Lilybreau) January 25, 2018
Husband: Do you know where my socks are?
تشرح هذه التغريدة أن الزوجة في بعض الأحيان تهتم بالشراء عبر الإنترنت، وتدفع الزوج للدفع رغم عدم اقتناعه.
Me [online shopping]: How cute is this teapot?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) January 24, 2018
Husband: *couldn’t possibly care less*
Me: oh and it’s only $50
Husband: what?
Me: what?
Husband: what?
Me: *typing in credit card number* what?
يشكو ذلك الزوج من أن زوجته تحاول تقنعه لمدة 5 دقائق بألا يفعل أمر ما، ثم تعود وتخبره بأن يفعل ما يحلو له.
wife *spends 5 minutes telling me why I shouldn’t do something*— Josh (@iwearaonesie) January 25, 2018
also wife: But do what you want
"لا تتزوج حتى تستمع إلى طريقة مضغهن للعلكة"
Don’t get married until you hear how they chew gum.— The Eh Factor 🇨🇦 (@AngelaEhh) January 18, 2018
تعاني هذه الزوجة من أسئلة زوجها الكثيرة حول كيفية استخدامه لغسالة الأطباق، والتي تصل إلى طرحه 18 سؤالا
My husband has an advanced degree and 18 questions about how to use a dishwasher pod.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) January 22, 2018
تطمح هذه الزوجة إلى شعور زوجها بالتفاؤل، الذي يعتقد أنه كلما ألقى بغسيل على قمة غسالة الملابس فإنها ستغسل نفسها بنفسها
I just want the optimism of my husband who thinks if he throws a bunch of dirty laundry on top of the washing machine it will just wash itself.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 27, 2017
"زوجتي ذهبت إلى الكوافير لمدة ساعتين، فانتهزتها فرصة للتدرب أمام المرآة على كيفية إخبارها بأنها كيف تبدو جميلة".
My wife left to get a haircut so I’ve got maybe 2 hours to practice my “that looks great!” face in the mirror— Mr. Hook (@Phook75) January 18, 2018
"الزواج هو إدراك ما يثير إزعاج زوجتك وتستخدمه بشكل استراتيجي ومدروس".
Marriage is about understanding what irritates your spouse and using it strategically.— TheAlexNevil (@TheAlexNevil) January 17, 2018
"زوجي طلب مني أن يرافقني خلال أدائي العديد من المهمات، وأعتقد أن هذه هي بداية طلب الطلاق".
My husband asked to accompany me doing a ton of errands today and this must be how a divorce starts.— Lori (@loribuckmajor) January 13, 2018
"ضحك زوجان عندما منحتهما بطانيات مكتوب عليها "هو" و"هي".. يبدو أنهما زوجان جديدان".
The newlywed couple laughed when I gave them blankets labeled “his” and “hers.” Obviously this is their first marriage.— Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) January 15, 2018
