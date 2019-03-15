ممثل هوليودي شهير يزور مخيمات اللجوء في لبنان لتسليط الضوء على معاناة قاطنيها (فيديو)

والتقى النجم، خلال زيارته، عددا من اللاجئين الذين يعيشون ظروفا قاسية جدا، وناشد الولايات المتحدة من أجل اتخاذ إجراءات لاستقبال النازحين، وفق وكالة "سي بي إس".
He's the youngest vegetable salesman in Lebanon.— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 12, 2019
This young Syrian refugee showed @RedHourBen how he's helping to support his family. pic.twitter.com/ykit0K6gHQ
والهدف من زيارة ستيلر هو تسليط الضوء على الأوضاع السيئة التي يعيشها اللاجئون ومعاناتهم، حيث التقى عائلة سورية مكونة من ثلاثة أطفال ووالدتهم، وكان من بين الأطفال من يعمل بائعا للخضار والخبز، ليؤمن أبسط حاجات العائلة.
Today with @refugees I loved meeting Yazan and his family. This 8 year old sells vegetables to support his family. They are Syrian Refugees living in the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border in Lebanon. He has 3 brothers and sisters and has lived in very challenging conditions his whole life. His parents left during shelling in Damascus when he was 4 months old, in the middle of the night through the war zone and bribed a border guard to let them escape into Lebanon. He has been hungry, cold and at risk. He has lived in conditions I can’t imagine, Yet his smile and playfulness are so incredibly vital and beautiful. So happy I got to spend time with him and his wonderful family today. #withrefugees #UNHCR #Lebanon #SyrianRefugees
وقال ستيلر "الكثير من الناس لا يعلمون إذا كانت عودتهم آمنة أم لا، عليهم اتخاذ قرار بأنفسهم. لكنهم حاليا يعيشون في حالة من عدم اليقين، كما هو الحال الآن في لبنان". وأضاف بأن ما يزيد الطين بلة هو "وجود قوانين تمنعهم من مزاولة الأعمال".
I loved meeting this family in Lebanon last week. #WithRefugees Repost @refugees with @get_repost ・・・ They finish each others sentences… … and they've been through an unimaginable journey. Twins Razan and Yazan fled Syria with their family when they were just 4 months old. Now 8 years old — as old as the Syrian conflict — the twins spent some time with our Goodwill Ambassador, @BenStiller, when he was in Lebanon last week. Photo: UNHCR/Michael Muller #BenStiller #Lebanon #Syria #twins #twinning #children #Syrians #kids
وأضاف ستيلر "الحقيقة هي أن هؤلاء الناس يعانون بسبب خطأ لم يقترفوه. هؤلاء هم الضحايا الأبرياء للحرب والصراع"، مضيفا أن على دول مثل الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى في جميع أنحاء على العالم أن تساهم في بذل الجهود لإعادة ملايين النازحين السوريين إلى ديارهم، أو العمل على تأمين استقرارهم في أوطان جديدة.
