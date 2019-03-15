تسجيل
19:20 15 مارس/ آذار 2019
مباشر
    بحث
    الممثل بن ستيلر

    ممثل هوليودي شهير يزور مخيمات اللجوء في لبنان لتسليط الضوء على معاناة قاطنيها (فيديو)

    © Sputnik . Ekaterina Chesnokova
    مجتمع
    انسخ الرابط
    0 10

    يزور الممثل الهوليودي الشهير، بن ستيلر، في مهمة للمفوضية العليا للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، كونه سفير النوايا الحسنة، مخيم البقاع للاجئين السوريين في لبنان.

    والتقى النجم، خلال زيارته، عددا من اللاجئين الذين يعيشون ظروفا قاسية جدا، وناشد الولايات المتحدة من أجل اتخاذ إجراءات لاستقبال النازحين، وفق وكالة "سي بي إس".

    والهدف من زيارة ستيلر هو تسليط الضوء على الأوضاع السيئة التي يعيشها اللاجئون ومعاناتهم، حيث التقى عائلة سورية مكونة من ثلاثة أطفال ووالدتهم، وكان من بين الأطفال من يعمل بائعا للخضار والخبز، ليؤمن أبسط حاجات العائلة.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Today with @refugees I loved meeting Yazan and his family. This 8 year old sells vegetables to support his family. They are Syrian Refugees living in the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border in Lebanon. He has 3 brothers and sisters and has lived in very challenging conditions his whole life. His parents left during shelling in Damascus when he was 4 months old, in the middle of the night through the war zone and bribed a border guard to let them escape into Lebanon. He has been hungry, cold and at risk. He has lived in conditions I can’t imagine, Yet his smile and playfulness are so incredibly vital and beautiful. So happy I got to spend time with him and his wonderful family today. #withrefugees #UNHCR #Lebanon #SyrianRefugees

    Публикация от Ben Stiller (@benstiller) 6 Мар 2019 в 6:12 PST

    وقال ستيلر "الكثير من الناس لا يعلمون إذا كانت عودتهم آمنة أم لا، عليهم اتخاذ قرار بأنفسهم. لكنهم حاليا يعيشون في حالة من عدم اليقين، كما هو الحال الآن في لبنان". وأضاف بأن ما يزيد الطين بلة هو "وجود قوانين تمنعهم من مزاولة الأعمال".

    وأضاف ستيلر "الحقيقة هي أن هؤلاء الناس يعانون بسبب خطأ لم يقترفوه. هؤلاء هم الضحايا الأبرياء للحرب والصراع"، مضيفا أن على دول مثل الولايات المتحدة ودول أخرى في جميع أنحاء على العالم أن تساهم في بذل الجهود لإعادة ملايين النازحين السوريين إلى ديارهم، أو العمل على تأمين استقرارهم في أوطان جديدة.

    الكلمات الدلالية:
    اللاجئين السوريين, بن ستيلر, لبنان
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik

    الأخبار

    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار

    مولتيميديا

    فنانون روس من مسارح الشوارع خلال العرض في ساحة تياترالنايا في سوتشي.
    من تغيرات يشهدها "بلد المليون شهيد" إلى "يوم أسود" في نيوزيلندا... صور الأسبوع من "سبوتنيك"
    الولايات المتحدة...دولة المحبة والسلام!
    الولايات المتحدة... دولة المحبة والسلام
    الهجوم على المسجدين في نيوزيلندا
    الهجوم على المسجدين في نيوزيلندا
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك