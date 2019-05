"لا تدع التبغ يخنقك"...اليوم العالمي لمكافحة التدخين

More than 60 000 👶 aged under 5 die of lower respiratory infections caused by second-hand smoke. Those who live on into adulthood are more likely to develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) later in life.

