نجل أنغام يهاجم زوجها: أحتقر هذا الرجل

وفي تدوينة على موقع إنستغرام، قال عمر إنه "يحتقر" الرجل: سأظل صادقا مع نفسي، وإلى جانب الحقيقة دائما، نعم لدي مشاكل مع الرجل واحتقره لأسباب عديدة، لكن لا تفكرون لثانية واحدة أنه يمكننى إيذاء والدتي".
View this post on Instagram
To end this shit, she is my mother. I would never turn my back on her even if we disagree on everything. Anyone who thinks i would hurt my own mother does not know who i am, everything im doing is for her because i care for her and because i love her. None of you have the right to neither attack or defend me or her. Things were made public because unfortunately we do not live a private life and those who know what it’s like will know the pressure it causes. I will always stay true to myself and will always stand by the truth. Yes i do have problems with the guy and i despise him for many reasons, it is what it is. But, dont you ever think for a second that i would want to hurt my mother. Media, cut the bullshit. fake accounts, i see you. All the people thinking they know what’s happening and know what’s best, mind your damn business because you dont know shit. You dont love my mother more than I do. @anghamofficial , i love you despite everything. Me and my brother are your ONLY backbones and NO ONE can ever take our place, I’m not temporary like some people.. I am forever. Mom, i love you.
وقال عمر إن أي شخص يعتقد أنه قد يؤذي والدته فهو لا يعرفه "كل ما أفعله هو لأننى أهتم بها ولأننى أحبها".
وتعليقا على مهاجميه بسبب حديثه عن زوج والدته في الفترة الأخيرة تابع ابن المطربة المصرية أنغام "أنتم لا تحبون أمي أكثر مني، أنا أحبها رغم كل شيء وأنا وشقيقي سندك الحقيق، ولا يمكن لأحد أن يحل محلنا، فأنا لست مؤقتا مثل بعض الناس، أنا إلى الأبد، أمي أنا أحبك".
وكان عمر عارف قد هاجم زوج والدته، وقام بسبه عبر "ستوري" الانستغرام، ثم مسح ما كتبه بعدها بساعات، وقال "كل حاجة هتتقال خلاص".
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)