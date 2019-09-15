Widgets Magazine
16:06 15 سبتمبر/ أيلول 2019
    قصة كلبة أطلق عليها النار 17 مرة وتعمل الآن في مساعدة البشر... صور وفيديو

    © instagram/maggiethewunderdog
    على الرغم من الفظائع التي ارتكبها البشر بحق هذه الكلبة، إلا أنها لم تفقد ثقتها بهم، وهي الآن تساعد تساعد الكثير من الناس لتخطي المحن التي يواجهونها.

    تعرضت الكلبة "ميغي" البالغة من العمر خمس سنوات، إلى العديد من الأحداث المأساوية في حياتها، حيث تعرضت للضرب في لبنان عندما كانت حاملا، وأطلق عليها الرصاص 17 مرة من مسدس، مما أدى إلى فقدان وعيها بشكل تام، وإصابتها بشكل خطير.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    “I’m differently-abled not disabled!” -Maggie #differentlyabled #bemoremaggie • • • Today was a day filled with fun. I’ve added all the Maggie photos and videos that I’ve taken today. So I hope you enjoy as much as I enjoyed the time I spent with the furbes today. • What did we do today...? Bella and I went on a little walk this morning, then I took Maggie and Mishka out. We went two hours up and over the downs. It was so nice to get out with my babies and spend some quality time with them. After that I took Maggie out with me to do some light window shopping (she loves meeting new people and getting cuddles from strangers!) I took her up to the pet shop to see her best friend, Mandy. She of course snuck a few biscuits and cuddles while I had a natter. • On the way back to the car we popped down an old walkway and discovered a tea room made just for dogs! ( @pawssfortea )Well you know I was sold! Cream tea for me and Maggie. I did some people watching while Maggie charmed the owner into feeding her sausages and pupcakes. Now I am cooking some dinner and enjoying the last rays of sunshine as the days grow darker. Feeling so grateful for such a calm and beautiful day. • • • #dogsofig #dogsofbark #dogsofinstagram #dogsoflove #dogsofworld #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogs #rescuedogsofig #creamtea #puppiesandfood #foodie #countryside #dogwalks

    Публикация от Maggie The Wonder Dog (@maggiethewunderdog)

    وقد تم العثور عليها مربوطة بصندوق ومقطوعة الأذن، باللإضافة إلى أنه كان فكها قد كسر.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    “Mom is at it with her puns again...” -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • This time next week I will be in Lebanon. Maggie, @theadventuresofmishka and foster baby Bella, will be in the care of my mom so I think if we ask her nicely she will send photos and keep you all updated on Maggie’s antics. I’m posting an Amazon wish list in my story of all the things we are hoping to bring with us when we go. Plus I’ll be meeting Wheelchair Wonder, Nina! Of course I’ll share some photos and videos of her, I know you are all dying to know how she is getting on (and I am dying to meet her!) ❤️ • • • #dailymotivation #dailydogs #dailydoggo #dailydog #cutedogs #cutedog #cutedogsofig #cutedoggy #cutedoggo #cutedoggies #perros #perro #dogsoflondon #doglovers #doglover #ilovedogs

    Публикация от Maggie The Wonder Dog (@maggiethewunderdog)

    وكان الشخص الذي عثر عليها قد كتب منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي طالبا المساعدة، حيث لبت فتاة من لندن النداء، ومن خلال صندوق "الأرواح البرية"، تم إنقاذ الكلبة. وأجريت لها العديد من العمليات قبل أن تعثر على عائلة جديدة، ولكن لم يستطع الأطباء أن ينقذوا بصر الكلبة.

    وأصبحت ميغي حيوانا مشهورا في انجلترا، حيث قامت المالكة الجديدة بفتح صفحة لها على موقع "انستغرام"، وتمتلك الآن أكثر من 250 ألف متابع.

    وتركت المالكة عملها في مركز لرعاية الكلاب، لقضاء المزيد من الوقت مع الكلبة ميغي.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    “Who is is your bestie? Is it me? You are my best friend, and my second is my sister Mishka! She is my opposite in every way but we fit together like two peas in a pod!” #furfriends #bemoremaggie • • • Friends are so important in our lives, although we may argue or bicker a true friend will be there for you when you need them. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My best friend(s) have always been my animals. No one will love and understand you like your fur friend. They know you better than you know them! You are their entire world and they love you with every bit of their soul. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I feel so lucky to have Maggie and Mishka. Never have I owned two dogs at the same time and while it wasn’t all smooth sailing, I’m so glad they LOVE each other as much as they do. • • • #dogsofinstagram #cutedogvideos #cutedogvideos #cutepuppies #cutepuppyvideos #happyanimals #happyanimal #happydog #happydogs #happydoglife #happydoghappylife #animalsmakemehappy #animalsarefriends #blinddogs #blinddogsofinstagram #blinddog #differentlyabled #sofluffy #furfriend #muttstagram #mixedbreed

    Публикация от Maggie The Wonder Dog (@maggiethewunderdog)

    وقال صاحبة الكلبة كيسي كارلين "لقد ذكّرتنا بالأشياء المهمة التي نتعلمها جميعًا في مرحلة الطفولة. تعامل مع الآخرين كما تريد أن يعاملوك. لا تحكم على الكتاب من غلافه. عش حياتك على أكمل وجه، أنت قادر على كل شيء، وأهم شيء هو الإيمان".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I found my pot of gold! #bemoremaggie • • • Happy Friday!!! Just wanted to do a short post today and mention if you’re in London this weekend you can pop down to see Maggie on Mishka this Sunday at the @wild_at_heart_foundation pop up shop. There will be plenty of dogs and doggy accessories to buy. Maggie will be giving away free cuddles and I’ll be giving away all the tips and tricks I know to grow on Instagram. As well as @barclondon and @emily_hunt_ I hope to see you there! Link will be in our stories or you can check out @wild_at_heart_foundation to find what other events are on. All the money raised will be going to help other dogs in need just like Maggie! • • • #wildatheartfoundation #dogsoflondon #cutedogsgram #happydogs #londondogsofinstagram #londondogs #londondoggies #londondogweek #blinddogs #blinddogsofinstagram

    Публикация от Maggie The Wonder Dog (@maggiethewunderdog)

    والجدير بالذكر أن الكلبة ميغي أصبحت مؤخرا كلبا علاجيا معتمدا، حيث تذهب إلى دور رعاية المسنين والمستشفيات والجامعات لتساعد الأشخاص وتدخل إلى قلبهم السلام والسعادة.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
