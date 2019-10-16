Widgets Magazine
15:52 16 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2019
    اضطرابات النوم

    فتاة تبوح لحبيبها بسر أخفته عنه لنصف عام... صور

    أقدمت فتاة عشرينية على إخفاء سر عن حبيبها لمدة ستة أشهر، خوفا من أن يتركها.

    واضطرت آبي أندرو والبالغة من العمر 24 عاما، على النوم بشعرها المستعار لمدة ستة أشهر لإخفاء إصابتها بالصلع.

    وبدأ شعر أندرو بالتساقط عندما كان عمرها عامين، حينها اعتقد الأطباء أنها مصابة بمرض الثعلبة البؤرية، ومع تقدمها بالعمر توسعت مساحة الصلع أكثر فأكثر. هذا الأمر جعلها تخجل من مغادرة المنزل، إلى أن اشترت باروكة الشعر المستعار، وفقا لصحيفة "ذا صن".

    Throwback to a photo I posted earlier this year 😊 it made me a little uncomfortable that the article posted about me on the Daily Mirror today focused heavily on my first boyfriend’s reaction to learning that I had alopecia. (They also got a lot of details wrong, so I shall be posting a YouTube video within the next few days setting the record straight.) It’s cool to have had an article published about me in such a major publication, but I’m disappointed that the writers and editors chose not to focus on the empowering milestones in my struggle with alopecia, and instead chose to focus on my dating life (with an ex no less), because as we all know, being accepted by a romantic partner is the only thing us baldies care about 😹🤦🏻‍♀️ When I “came out” about having alopecia, it was a very powerful moment for me and it had nothing to do with wanting validation from a guy, or anyone for that matter. Yeah, he was cool about it, but any decent human being should be. If he had reacted negatively, that would have just meant he was an asshole, and I would have moved on. So for the article to praise his reaction and make that the focus of the article is so backwards and weird.. but I guess what else would you expect from a sensationalist media outlet? Anyway, if you wanna hear the true story, follow me here, follow me on YouTube. I’m a strong lady and I feel like that article framed me in a weak way that I feel the need to push back against. I’m still working on being 100% confident with my alopecia without a wig, but I am NOT at the mercy of other people’s opinions as that article made me out to be. I opened up to the world about having alopecia because I didn’t want to keep it a secret anymore. Swipe to see the original snippet I posted to Facebook. It was just about telling as many people as I could at once so I didn’t have the option to go back into my comfort zone. I wanted to force myself to face it head on. It had nothing to do with any specific person or guy 🤦🏻‍♀️ and I’ve come a long way from the small details from 2014 that the article for some reason decided to dwell on. . . . . . #alopecia #confidence #beautystandards #baldgirl #transformation #makeup

    وتحدثت الفتاة عن معاناتها وعدم ركوبها لعبة "الأفعوانية" في مدينة الملاهي خوفا من أن يطير شعرها المستعار وينكشف أمرها.

    Being that it’s the last day of Alopecia Awareness Month, I wanted to share two very important moments in my life. 1. The post I made “coming out” about having alopecia to all my Facebook friends (essentially everyone I knew at the time) in August 2014 (2nd pic) 2. The first picture I ever posted of myself without a wig on Facebook, and the post that went along with it (last pic). Prior to that first post in August 2014, I wore the same wig every day and tried to keep it a secret that it was a wig at all. If people asked me questions, I would try to let them think it was my real hair. I was so nervous when I made that first post (even just the text post about alopecia without the photo!) but it was so heartwarming to see how supportive everyone was. It really made me realize that people weren’t going to be as judgmental as I expected them to be. Most people are extremely supportive. And anyone that isn’t supportive about it isn’t the sort of person you want in your life anyway 😘 . . . . . #alopecia #hairloss #wigs #throwback #alopeciaawareness #alopeciaawarenessmonth #shavedhead #facebook #confidence #beauty #beautystandards #unconventional #hair #wigs #tbt #motivationmonday #motivation #selfie #oldpic

    وقررت كشف سرها ليس له فقط بل للعالم أجمع، فنشرت صورها من دون الشعر المستعار في صفحتها بشبكة "فيسبوك" واعترفت أنها تعاني من مرض الثعلبة البؤرية.

    SO excited about my Tank Girl work in progress 🤩 I started off making the cosplay just for fun, to see how it would come out. As y’all know, I have alopecia, and I’m still nervous going out into the world without a wig. I know this technically doesn’t count as “without a wig” hahah, but something about this look makes that nervousness slide right off 👩🏻‍🦲 Let’s call it cosplay confidence hehe. Or maybe, Tank Girl confidence? 💥 Anyway, originally I was going to wear my Raven cosplay that I made last year to NY Comic Con this Sunday because I didn’t expect to finish another cosplay before then.. but then this happened, and I’m kinda obsessed. Still going to change the costume a bit- got my army helmet since taking these pics, and am gunna make her classic bullseye shirt 🎯 Btw, the hair is just clip in bangs that I glued to my head sideways 😹😹💇🏼‍♀️ . . . . . #wip #cosplaywip #cosplay #wig #baldgirls #shavedhead #badass #tankgirl #tankgirlcosplay #diy #diycostume #diycosplay #costume #NYCC #comiccon #comiccon2019 #nycomiccon #cosplaygirl #halloween #bald #alopecia #confidence #progress

    وتضيف أندرو لم تفزع صورتي من دون الشعر المستعار الشاب. وقد فوجئت بأن الكثيرين لم يهتموا للأمر، وتضيف على موقعها، "يبدو أن الحياة قصيرة جدا لكي يقلق الإنسان من فقدان الشعر".

    وبدأت أندرو بدعم جميع من يعاني من مشكلة مماثلة على صفحاتها في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي.

