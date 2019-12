فيفا يحتفي بقفازات الحضري

At the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup, @ElHadary didn't just become the tournament's oldest player, but also the first African in #WorldCup history to save a penalty 😲🙌



His gloves from this game, the last of his international career, are part of our 'Foot Et Monde Arabe' exhibition 🇪🇬🧤 pic.twitter.com/0jn5dYQ8xw