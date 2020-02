3 تمارين رياضية تمنعك من زيارة طبيب القلب

View this post on Instagram

Here’s what it looks like when you never power jerk. You wibble wobble around a bit until you figure that shit out 😂 #noshame Hit 4 sets of 3 cleans + 2 Power Jerks at 155lbs followed by a lot of accessories (swipe til the end to see) PS thank you to all who appreciate my music. It makes me happy that you guys enjoy my weird music with me 💗😊🤗 #powerjerk #struggle #gainz #cleans #training #gymlife #musclegirls #strong #weightlifting #trows #backgainz #monsterwalks #hipcircle @mbslingshot #juggernauttraining @juggernauttraining #program #athlete #lululemon @lululemon #dtla #losangeles #music #onpoint