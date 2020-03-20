مواطنون يتجمعون على الشرفات في بلدانهم للتصفيق تكريما للكوادر الطبية... فيديو

ويتجمع سكان باريس على الشرفات كل يوم في الساعة الثامنة مساء للتصفيق للأطباء والممرضين الذين يعملون جاهدين لمكافحة فيروس كورونا.
ICYI Yesterday. Not far from Place d’Italie, Paris. On the stroke of 8pm residents applaud their health workers en masse from their balconies. #COVID2019france #ConfinementJour2— Ralph Brooker (@ralph_brooker) March 19, 2020
(Sent by friend). pic.twitter.com/jxkCBOW7Qg
أما في تركيا فدعا الناس إلى التجمع في الساعة التاسعة مساء والتصفيق إظهارا لدعمهم الكوادر الطبية في البلاد.
People in Turkey applaud health workers for supporting them #Coronavirus #Covid_19 #Corona pic.twitter.com/AVzDFXCPOx— riri (@rihpael) March 19, 2020
وانضمت إسبانيا وإيطاليا وبلدان أخرى إلى الحملة، تشجيعا لعمل الأطباء والممرضين الشاق في مواجهة الفيروس.
Every evening, people in Geneva applaud from their windows to show solidarity for health workers around the world fighting #COVID19, many of whom are putting their lives on the line. As the home of the WHO and the UN’s humanitarian system, Geneva is leading the int'l response. https://t.co/XAmEdGBnJs— Julian Braithwaite (@JulianWTO_UN) March 19, 2020
وقالت منظمة الصحة العالمية، اليوم الجمعة، إن عدد الإصابات بفيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19) في العالم، قد تجاوز 209 آلاف ووفاة أكثر من 8.7 ألف شخص.
