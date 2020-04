أطعمة تساعد على إنقاص الوزن عن طريق موازنة الهرمونات في الجسم

View this post on Instagram

Serve your family dinner and vitamins all at once! 🥬🥦🥬Dark green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of fiber, folate, and carotenoids. These vegetables also contain vitamins C and K and the minerals iron and calcium. In addition, dark green leafy vegetables act as antioxidants in the body... Roast Kale with bacon, garlic, and cayenne 😎 @freshthyme yum! 🥬 🥦 🥬