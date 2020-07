الفنان البريطاني الغامض يتبرع بثلاثة أعمال فنية لدعم مشفى في فلسطين

View this post on Instagram

Banksy’s tempestuous “Mediterranean sea view 2017” pointedly alludes to the thousands of lives lost at sea during the European migrant crisis of the 2010s. Comprising three re-worked oil paintings, the artwork was originally made for and displayed in the lobby of @banksy @walledoffhotel in Bethlehem. It will now be offered in our cross-category Evening Sale, #RembrandtToRichter on July 28. Proceeds will go towards building a new acute stroke unit and purchasing children’s rehabilitation equipment for BASR hospital in Bethlehem. Click the link in bio for more info! ☝️ #SothebysContemporary #Banksy