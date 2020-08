فنانة أمريكية ترتل "سورة القمر" بطريقة مدهشة... فيديو

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday everyone! Here is the final product of the Menshawi recitation I worked on with you all in my IGLives... as you can see it took around 22 hours just to learn it, and then probably another 6 hours or so of review to get it to this point. It is not 100% perfect even now, but I decided to share anyways because I am ready to move on to another recitation. May all of our efforts be rewarded AMEEN. Sorry the translation doesn’t fit here. SURA QAMAR VERSES 11-55 #jennnifergrout #quran #femalereciters #recitation #maqamat #menshawi #qamar #surah