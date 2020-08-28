تسجيل
16:17 GMT28 أغسطس/ أب 2020
    نجم نادي يوفنتوس الإيطالي كريستيانو رونالدو

    رونالدو: أستعد لموسمي الثالث مع يوفنتوس

    مجتمع
    صرح النجم العالمي، لاعب نادي "يوفنتوس"، كريستيانو رونالدو بأنه "مستعد لموسمه الثالث كلاعب ليوفنتوس" ليحسم بذلك الجدل حول بقائه في صفوف الفريق.

    جاء ذلك في منشور للاعب عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام" قال فيه "بينما أنا أستعد لموسمي الثالث مع نادي يوفنتوس، فإن روحي وطموحي في أعلى مستوى لهما".

    As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽

    وتابع رونالدو "أهداف وانتصارات والتزام وتركيز واحترافية، مع كامل قوتي ومساعدة زملائي الثمينة ومع طاقم يوفنتوس بأكمله، سنعمل مجدداً على غزو إيطاليا وأوروبا والعالم".

    يشار إلى أن النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، قد حصل على جائزة أفضل هدف في دوري أبطال أوروبا لموسم 2020/2019.

    وذكر الموقع الرسمي للاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم، أن رونالدو، البالغ من العمر 35 عاما، نال الجائزة بحصوله على أكبر عدد من الأصوات.

    وتفوق رونالدو على 9 متنافسين آخرين على الجائزة، بهدفه الثاني على ليون الفرنسي، في إياب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
