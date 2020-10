"عشتار سوريا"... مصممة أزياء من أحياء دمشق القديمة إلى أشهر الصالونات العالمية

View this post on Instagram

There are a lot of dresses in today’s market, but it takes a lady to know her worth by choosing the right dress for the right occasion. Dresses at ManalAjaj are made from sketching the design, to choosing the materials and applying the details. These steps are made by staff that add in not only physical, but emotional value of having the ability to accomplish someone’s dream in white. ❤️❤️ #syria #London #Fashionblogger #fashionblogger #style# blogger#milano #roma #mydubai #HauteCouture#manolia#beverlyhills #ksa#london #دبي #ابوظبى #mydubai #milano #fashionblogger #الامارات #الرياض #جدة #fashion #couturedesigner #couture#hautecouture #fashion #fashionnova#دبي#الامارات#العين#instafashionblogger#couture