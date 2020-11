ماذا قال الإيراني علي دائي عن اقتراب رونالدو من تحطيم رقمه القياسي؟

#NationsLeague #Ronaldo #CR7



An honour to have @Cristiano break my record: Ali Daei ⚽️#AliDaei, who captained Iran and retired in 2006, reached his mark of 109 goals in 148 appearances



More Here ⏩ https://t.co/lZT7HKj00w pic.twitter.com/Y1LKX7QxZo