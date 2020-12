توجه لوضع كمامات على أوجه الحيوانات الأليفة وسط تفشي كورونا

📷 But hold on isn’t this #animalabuse? Well I guess not if wearing a #mask or #muzzle isn’t #humanabuse then this must be the new cute thing for all #animals i get it… Now we’ve just got to catch all the #birds and fit them up with a mask... https://t.co/8H9uRCViuN

— Everal Campbell - Simply Heal This Wealth (@EVERAL1ST) December 21, 2020