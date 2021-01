رغم خطورة حالتيهما... زواج مصابين بكورونا في مستشفى عزل.. صور

British couple Elizabeth Kerr and Simon O'Brien are planning to get married in June. Then COVID-19 hit and finally got married at Milton Keynes Hospital

Both were diagnosed with the disease and rushed to Milton Keynes Hospital in the same ambulance whenhttps://t.co/t8xKGI27uK pic.twitter.com/1KRH6Kb2Eo

— Swetha Bansal (@Swethabhuzz) January 22, 2021