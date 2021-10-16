إطلاق نار خلال مباراة كرة قدم في مدرسة ثانوية أمريكية... فيديو

ووقع الحادث خلال مباراة في مدينة موبايل بين Vigor وWilliamson يوم السبت.
ففي الدقائق الأخيرة من اللقاء سمع صوت إطلاق نار في الجزء الغربي من ملعب لاد بيبلز، مما تسبب بحالة من الهلع وهروب اللاعبين والمشجعين.
BREAKING: At least 4 people shot at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama pic.twitter.com/0r4j1adVRh— BNO News (@BNONews) October 16, 2021
ونقل أحد المصابين إلى المشفى وهو بحالة حرجة، بحسب ما نقل موقع news.com.
وقال بيان صادر عن دائرة الشرطة المتنقلة المحلية: "تم الإبلاغ عن إصابات متعددة، وتم نقل هؤلاء الضحايا إلى المستشفى".
WATCH: This is the moment on the MCPSS game broadcast between Williamson and Vigor when shots rang out in the concourse at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The PA announcer is heard telling fans to "cover themselves" as people run onto the field and throughout the stadium. pic.twitter.com/SxS1hHEdOJ— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) October 16, 2021
هذا ولم يتم تحديد مطلق النار بعد وأي دافع محتمل غير معروف حاليا.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)