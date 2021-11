أول قارات الأرض "كراتون" خرجت من المحيط بطريقة لم يتخيلها العلماء... صور وفيديو

48/60

The following cratons make up India's landmass:

Western Dharwar craton

Eastern Dharwar craton

Bastar craton

Singhbhum craton

Bundelkhand craton

Aravalli craton

Meghalaya craton



Almost all cratons have basements of Gneiss and Granite.



