ماذا يفعل حبيب نورمحمدوف في الإمارات (فيديو)

A new member to Al Wahda loyalty membership. The MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov visits Al Nahyan stadium. Al Wahda FC today hosted the MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the initial opening Al Nahyan stadium after then new development and renovation for AFC Asian Cup 2019. The MMA champions was keen to have a tour around the stadium and its facilities. Khabib Nurmagomedov was greeted by Ahmed Al Rumaithy the president of the football company, Khaled Al Hinai the president of the sports games company, Abdulrahman Al Dhari the president of the investment company, and Abdullah Salim Al Junaibi the executive manager. The MMA champion took a memorial picture beside the management team and U21 team as well. On the other side, Al Wahda Sports Game Company has signed an agreement with Khabib Nurmagomedov jujitsu Academy to coordinate with Al Wahda jujitsu Academy. The MMA champion met Al Wahda jujitsu team and they got the chance to take memorial pictures. #WHDFC

