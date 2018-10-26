بالفيديو... أفضل هدف في دوري أبطال أوروبا الجولة الماضية

ووفقا الحساب الرسمي لـ "يويفا"، فاز هدف لاعب باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، الأرجنتيني أنخيل دي ماريا الذي سجله في مرمى نابولي الإيطالي، كأجمل هدف في الجولة.
Perfect placement. 🎯 Perfect timing! ⏱️— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) ٢٦ أكتوبر ٢٠١٨
😇 Ángel Di María's last-minute leveller wins #UCL Goal of the Week! 💙#UCL @NissanFootball pic.twitter.com/cDeH80ZMnq
Bravo @PSG_inside star Ángel Di María! 👏— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) ٢٦ أكتوبر ٢٠١٨
Here's the final #GOTW rankings… Do you agree with the order? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7HMxVHaGU8
