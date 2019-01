يواصل صنع التاريخ... ميسي يحقق رقما قياسيا جديدا في الدوري الإسباني (فيديو)

FT Barcelona 3-0 Eibar



Lionel Messi is:

⚽ The first player to reach 400 La Liga goals



⚽ The second player to reach 400+ goals in Europe's top five leagues after Cristiano Ronaldo (409)



… And he did it in 63 games fewer than Ronaldo