نجم ليفربول يكشف دافع الريدز لسحق بايرن ميونخ في دوري الأبطال

💬 | #LFC's Sadio Mané & Naby Keïta have spoken to @BILD_Sport about;



👀 Timo Werner joining Liverpool

🏆 Winning Trophies

👓 Jürgen Klopp



"We played well together in Leipzig & he was one of my best mates. So sure, if he wants a transfer I will ask him to come to liverpool." pic.twitter.com/SN6klMyH36