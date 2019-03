مشجع يوجه "لكمة" إلى لاعب خلال مبارة في الدوري الإنجليزي (فيديو + صور)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @JackGrealish1’s Sunday:



👨‍✈️ Captains his boyhood club on derby day.



👊 Attacked by a @BCFC fan.



🤷‍♂ Laughed it off with no retaliation.



⚽ Scores for @AVFCOfficial.



🎉 Celebrates with fans in the away end.



🤷‍♂ Manhandled by a steward.



✅ Wins the derby.



🙌 Hero. pic.twitter.com/yFfnGHy104