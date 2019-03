⚾️ Mike Trout will reportedly sign a 12-year-$430m contract with the Los Angeles Angels.



💰 $430,000,000

💰 $35,833,333 per year

💰 $2,986,111 per month

💰 $746,527 per week

💰 $106,656 per day

💰 $4,443 per hour

💰 $74 per minute

💰 $1.23 per second



🤯 Mindblowing. pic.twitter.com/8lYZye4xzq