تتويج ليفربول بدوري الأبطال يفك "نحس" كلوب

Jürgen Klopp’s managerial record in finals:



🏆 2012 DFB-Pokal

❌ 2013 Champions League

❌ 2014 DFB-Pokal

❌ 2015 DFB-Pokal

❌ 2016 EFL Cup

❌ 2016 Europa League

❌ 2018 Champions League

🏆 2019 Champions League



