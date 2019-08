يحدث لأول مرة في تاريخ السعودية... رالي "داكار" يعلن عدد المشاركين بالسباق

🇬🇧

More than 200 quadbike and motorbike riders have signed up for Dakar 2020!

All of the official teams are present and raring to go!

A diverse band of South Americans will be bringing their passion!

The third chapter has only just begun…

Dream. Dare. Live it. #Dakar2020 pic.twitter.com/LAUrweDC66

— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) August 1, 2019