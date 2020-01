برشلونة يقدم لوسائل الإعلام مدربه الجديد... ماذا تعرف عن كيكي سيتين؟

#tbt to when Quique setien's struggling side Las palmas scored this wonder goal VS Villareal..tiki taka at its absolute best...now imagine messi chipping the ball to griezmann,griezmann with the backheel,suarez strikes with a scissors volley and its in😍😍🤤.chills literal chills pic.twitter.com/5EhOTRtCXr

— Barça.FC (@BaraFC2) January 14, 2020