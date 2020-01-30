تسجيل
06:40 GMT30 يناير/ كانون الثاني 2020
مباشر
    بحث
    أسطورة كرة السلة الأمريكية كوبي براينت، 2007

    أرملة نجم كرة السلة كوبي براينت تخرج عن صمتها بعد الحادث الأليم

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    رياضة
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0
    تابعنا عبر
    https://cdnarabic2.img.sputniknews.com/images/104419/52/1044195217.jpg
    عربي - أخبار وآراء وراديو Sputnik
    https://arabic.sputniknews.com/sport/202001301044294967-%D8%A3%D8%B1%D9%85%D9%84%D8%A9-%D9%86%D8%AC%D9%85-%D9%83%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A9-%D9%83%D9%88%D8%A8%D9%8A-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%B1%D8%AC-%D8%B9%D9%86-%D8%B5%D9%85%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%A7-%D8%A8%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%AB-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%85/

    خرجت أرملة نجم كرة السلة الأمريكي الراحل كوبي براينت عن صمتها بعد ثلاثة أيام من مقتل زوجها وابنتهما البالغة من العمر 13 عاما وسبعة آخرين في حادث تحطم طائرة هليكوبتر.

    قالت فانيسا زوجة براينت في رسالة عبر موقع إنستغرام إنها "محطمة تماما".

    وأرفقت بالرسالة صورة حديثة لها مع براينت وبناتهما الأربع ومن بينهن جيانا التي راحت ضحية للحادث الأليم.

    ولقي براينت (41 عاما) وجيانا حتفهما، يوم الأحد، عندما تحطمت طائرة الهليكوبتر التي كانت تقلهما إلى أكاديمية مامبا الرياضية للمشاركة في بطولة لكرة السلة للفتيات وسط أجواء ضبابية شمال غربي مدينة لوس أنجلوس.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

    Публикация от Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

    وكانت جيانا عضوا في فريق مامبا لكرة السلة للفتيات وكان والدها، أسطورة كرة السلة المعتزل ونجم فريق لوس أنجلوس ليكرز لمدة 20 عاما، مدربا للفريق الذي تلعب فيه ابنته.

    وقالت فانيسا (37 عاما): "نود أنا وبناتي التقدم بالشكر للملايين الذين عبروا عن الدعم والحب خلال هذه الفترة العصيبة".

    وأضافت: "نحن محطمون تماما بسبب فقد زوجي الحبيب كوبي، الذي كان أبا رائعا لبناتنا، وطفلتي الجميلة جيانا، الابنة المحبة الرائعة".

    وتابعت: "لا توجد كلمات لوصف الألم الذي نشعر به الآن".

    ولم يتم الآن حتى الآن الإعلان عن ترتيبات لجنازة براينت وابنته، بحسب ما نشرت "رويترز".

    انظر أيضا:

    تأجيل قمة لوس أنجلوس بين ليكرز وكليبرز بعد مقتل براينت
    الكشف عن اتفاق بين كوبي براينت وزوجته أنقذ الأسرة من فاجعة أكبر
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    طائرة, كرة سلة, لاعب, وفاة
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik
    الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    مولتيميديا
    مقاطعة جيون في كيوتو، حيث تعمل فتيات الغيشا، اليابان
    "ممنوع التصوير"... أماكن سياحية يحظر فيها التصوير
    صفقة القرن إلى مزبلة التاريخ
    "صفقة القرن"... إلى مزبلة التاريخ
    إنفوجراف - أهم بنود صفقة القرن
    بالأرقام والخريطة... ما هي "صفقة القرن"
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك