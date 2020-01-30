أرملة نجم كرة السلة كوبي براينت تخرج عن صمتها بعد الحادث الأليم

قالت فانيسا زوجة براينت في رسالة عبر موقع إنستغرام إنها "محطمة تماما".
وأرفقت بالرسالة صورة حديثة لها مع براينت وبناتهما الأربع ومن بينهن جيانا التي راحت ضحية للحادث الأليم.
ولقي براينت (41 عاما) وجيانا حتفهما، يوم الأحد، عندما تحطمت طائرة الهليكوبتر التي كانت تقلهما إلى أكاديمية مامبا الرياضية للمشاركة في بطولة لكرة السلة للفتيات وسط أجواء ضبابية شمال غربي مدينة لوس أنجلوس.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
وكانت جيانا عضوا في فريق مامبا لكرة السلة للفتيات وكان والدها، أسطورة كرة السلة المعتزل ونجم فريق لوس أنجلوس ليكرز لمدة 20 عاما، مدربا للفريق الذي تلعب فيه ابنته.
وقالت فانيسا (37 عاما): "نود أنا وبناتي التقدم بالشكر للملايين الذين عبروا عن الدعم والحب خلال هذه الفترة العصيبة".
وأضافت: "نحن محطمون تماما بسبب فقد زوجي الحبيب كوبي، الذي كان أبا رائعا لبناتنا، وطفلتي الجميلة جيانا، الابنة المحبة الرائعة".
وتابعت: "لا توجد كلمات لوصف الألم الذي نشعر به الآن".
ولم يتم الآن حتى الآن الإعلان عن ترتيبات لجنازة براينت وابنته، بحسب ما نشرت "رويترز".
