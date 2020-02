رسمياً.. برشلونة يتعاقد مع المهاجم الدنماركي بريثويت

📋 This is the schedule for @MartinBraith's presentation as a Barça player:

✍ 6pm: Contract signing

📸 6.45pm: Photo session on the pitch at the Camp Nou.

👋 🏟 7.15pm: Presentation and press conference

📺 Follow live on https://t.co/A1WiJBXvhL pic.twitter.com/sxfnAqOOvn