فيديو... وفاة لاعب كرة قدم على أرضية الملعب

وسقط مارتينز صاحب الـ22 عاما على أرضية الملعب بشكل مفاجئ، وباءت كل محاولات إفاقته بالفشل.
None of the personnels who attended to Chieme Martins had an idea of how to arrest the situation. They were all clueless.— Wolexis.com (@wolexis) March 8, 2020
This is appalling and shouldn't be happening in a Professional league!pic.twitter.com/lHiHPUsGyx
ووصل اللاعب إلى المستشفى، وهو مفارق الحياة.
AGONY! Nasarawa United players in tears after Chieme Martins was confirmed dead after Sunday’s NPFL clash vs Katsina United. Martins slumped following a collision, however, he gave up the ghost stranded as the Peugeot 406 ambulance stationed match venue did not start 😭🕯️😭😭🕯️ pic.twitter.com/PbIms2NkXP— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 8, 2020
وفور إطلاق صافرة نهاية المباراة بفوز فريق ناساراوا بثلاثية نظيفة، علم اللاعبون بوفاة زميلهم لينهاروا على أرضية الملعب من البكاء.
