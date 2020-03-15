ما الذي طالب به زيدان لاعبيه خلال وجودهم في الحجر الصحي

ليقرر النادي توقف اللاعبين عن التدريبات الجماعية خلال تلك الفترة ودون إشراف الجهاز الفني عليهم، وفور أن أخبر رئيس الخدمات الطبية بالنادي لاعبي الفريق بهذه الأخبار، توجه مدربهم الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إليهم، بضرورة ممارسة كل لاعب تدريباته الفردية في منزله لتجنب زيادة الوزن والاستعداد لاحتمالية العودة للعمل من جديد في القريب العاجل.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
@RealMadrid announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus. The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City. In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine. The EuroLeague basketball match and the LaLiga football fixture scheduled for today and tomorrow will not be played. - El @RealMadrid comunica que un jugador de nuestro primer equipo de baloncesto ha dado positivo tras las pruebas realizadas de coronavirus COVID-19. Desde este momento se ha efectuado la recomendación de permanecer en cuarentena tanto al primer equipo de baloncesto como al primer equipo de fútbol, dado que las dos plantillas comparten instalaciones en la Ciudad Real Madrid. Asimismo, se ha decidido cerrar las instalaciones de nuestra ciudad deportiva y se recomienda también que permanezca en cuarentena todo el personal del Real Madrid que presta sus servicios en la Ciudad Real Madrid. Los partidos que estaban previstos para hoy y mañana, correspondientes a la Euroliga de baloncesto y LaLiga de fútbol, no se disputarán. #RealMadrid
وتتشابه تلك التعليمات مع ما أطلع به زيدان لاعبيه خلال العطلات الصيفية الماضية وكذلك عطلة أعياد الميلاد، وتنص تلك التعليمات على ما يلي: الاهتمام بالتغذية وضرورة النوم 8 ساعات على الأقل بشكل يومي وممارسة التمارين الخفيفة لتجنب زيادة الوزن، بحسب ما نقلت "آس" الإسبانية.
وأعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني، بيدرو سانتشيث، يوم السبت، إغلاق كافة أنحاء البلاد لمدة 15 يوما، في إطار إجراءات حالة الطوارئ للسيطرة على انتشار فيروس "كورونا".
كما وأعلنت وزارة الصحة الإسبانية، يوم الجمعة، ارتفاع عدد الحالات المصابة بمرض "كوفيد 19" الذي يسببه فيروس كورونا الجديد، بأكثر من 1200 حالة خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)