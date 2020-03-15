تسجيل
    زيدان و إيسكو

    ما الذي طالب به زيدان لاعبيه خلال وجودهم في الحجر الصحي

    أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني منذ أيام قليلة عن إصابة أحد لاعبي فريق السلة بفيروس كورونا، مما دعا النادي إلى إيقاف كافة الأنشطة الرياضية خلال فترة ستتراوح ما بين 15 إلى 20 يوما.

    ليقرر النادي توقف اللاعبين عن التدريبات الجماعية خلال تلك الفترة ودون إشراف الجهاز الفني عليهم، وفور أن أخبر رئيس الخدمات الطبية بالنادي لاعبي الفريق بهذه الأخبار، توجه مدربهم الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إليهم، بضرورة ممارسة كل لاعب تدريباته الفردية في منزله لتجنب زيادة الوزن والاستعداد لاحتمالية العودة للعمل من جديد في القريب العاجل.

    وتتشابه تلك التعليمات مع ما أطلع به زيدان لاعبيه خلال العطلات الصيفية الماضية وكذلك عطلة أعياد الميلاد، وتنص تلك التعليمات على ما يلي: الاهتمام بالتغذية وضرورة النوم 8 ساعات على الأقل بشكل يومي وممارسة التمارين الخفيفة لتجنب زيادة الوزن، بحسب ما نقلت "آس" الإسبانية.

    وأعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني، بيدرو سانتشيث، يوم السبت، إغلاق كافة أنحاء البلاد لمدة 15 يوما، في إطار إجراءات حالة الطوارئ للسيطرة على انتشار فيروس "كورونا".

    كما وأعلنت وزارة الصحة الإسبانية، يوم الجمعة، ارتفاع عدد الحالات المصابة بمرض "كوفيد 19" الذي يسببه فيروس كورونا الجديد، بأكثر من 1200 حالة خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية.

