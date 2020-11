بالأرقام... برشلونة يقدم أسوأ انطلاقة في تاريخه بقيادة كومان

📉 This Barcelona team, in LaLiga, is the worst through their first 8 games in 25 years (1995/96). Their record is 3W 2D 3L (11 of 24 possible points) [marca] pic.twitter.com/FjVpreOeeg

— FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) November 22, 2020