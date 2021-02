تحدي الـ11 يوما... تعليق قوي من موسيماني قبل مواجهة الأهلي مع الدحيل القطري في كأس العالم للأندية

Today the 11 day challenge begins for the @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. We take on the Qatar Champions @DuhailSC in the second round of the #FIFACWC on 4 Feb, 2021. #PitsoDiaries pic.twitter.com/Syy5c8Bp8a

— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 1, 2021