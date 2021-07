هند ظاظا أصغر مشاركة في أولمبياد طوكيو... سورية من عمر الحرب

“I had maternal feelings,” said Liu Jia of Austria, who defeated Hend Zaza of Syria, 12, the youngest Olympian at the Tokyo Games. “It was less about the sport side of this game and more the human side.”

Loved this @ByJamesWagner item: https://t.co/ngwhGSA0nH

— Inyoung Kang (@inyoungk) July 24, 2021