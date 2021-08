كريم بنزيما يمدد عقده مع ريال مدريد حتى 2023

Contract signed. Karim Benzema extends his agreement with Real Madrid until June 2023 - paperworks completed, official announcement in place after Courtois and Carvajal. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



…and it started like this, July 2009 @ Bernabéu. 4433 days ago. 👇🏻🇫🇷🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ufscfi3bCr