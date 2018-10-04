بالفيديو...سقف مطعم في اليونان صمم بطريقة خيالية

السقف الذي صممه مصممون من أثينا، صنع من قماش وتم تزيين السقف به لخلق جو مريح لضيوف وزوار المطعم.
وتم لهم ما أرادوا باستخدام تصميم فريد وقماش تم تعليقه في السقف بشكل غريب.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I’ve had quite a few messages about this insta-Story I posted yesterday, asking to put it on my gallery, so here it is…. yes or no, you decide please: 👍🏼 yes or 👎🏼 No, delete? This is ‘#Barbouni’ the beach bar at the @romanoscostanavarino @theluxurycollection, 🇬🇷 Greece — this installation was just mesmerising to watch, so therapeutic and relaxing. This awesome installation designed and created by @k_studio_gr 👈🏼😍.. @journeygreece #journeygreece #westincostanavarino #westin #messenia #greece #romanoscostanavarino #theluxurycollection #messenia #greece
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)