بالفيديو... موجة عاتية تطيح بفتاة أثناء التقاطها لصورة على الشاطئ

تعتبر الجزيرة الأندونيسية مقصدا هاما ومحببا لمحبي وعشاق التقاط الصور.
حيث يشتهر عدد من الجروف الصخرية الواقعة على الشاطئ بأنها مقصد هام لإلتقاط الصور الجميلة التي تبقى لفترة طويلة لتخلد زيارة هذه الأماكن.
إلى أن فتاة صينية لم تكن بأفضل أيامها عندما حاولت التقاط صورة لها وهي على الجرف الذي امتلأ بتواجد السياح، لتتعرض فجأة لضربة موجة عاتية أطاحت بها أرضا.
Another tears at Devil's Tears.. Stay safe… Devil's Tears is one of the most epic locations on Nusa Lembongan. With crystal clear blue water, the magical water spray from the waves crashing in (the Devil's Tears) and numerous rock pools there are so many things to see and do.. One may be tempted to stand near the edge for a beautiful Instagram-shot, but do note that the waves always comes in at the most unexpected time, so it's advisable not to get too near, or you'll quickly regret your decision. Never underestimate the power of Mother Nature!
