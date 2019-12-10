تسجيل
07:48 10 ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2019
    مطب هوائي يخلق حالة من الفوضى على متن رحلة جوية...فيديو

    تداول نشطاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحظة تعرض طائرة لنقل المسافرين لمطبات هوائية أدت إلى إحداث فوضى على متن الطائرة.

    مقطع الفيديو يظهر لحظة تعرض الطائرة لمطب هوائي عنيف، الأمر الذي أدى إلى ارتطام المسافرين بالمقاعد.

    بالإضافة لرجل كان يقف في الممر والذي لم يستطع تثبيت نفسه خلال تعرض الطائرة للمطب، الأمر الذي أدى لقذفه إلى الأعلى مصطدما بسقف الطائرة.

     ولم يتم تحديد الشركة الناقلة الذي تم تصوير المقطع المصور فيها.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Just a friendly reminder of what clear-air turbulence looks like. It is not atypical; is dangerous and completely unexpected. Please keep your seatbelt on at all times, even when the seatbelt sign is off. We want all of you awesome humans to stay safe! ✈️🙏🏼😘 • • • #passengershaming #turbulence #instagramaviation #comeflywithme #airlinelife #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #plane #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilotlife #frequentflier #airsafety

    Публикация от Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming)

    طائرة
