سائقة "أمازون" تتصرف بطريقة مثيرة أثناء التوصيل... فيديو

I've been contacted by several places asking if they can share the video of the awesome Amazon delivery that we had last week. I'm excited that it should be on local news tonight - 10 pm on the CW and 11 pm on ABC or you can watch Facebook live at 47 ABC. And a social video producer from people.com loves the video and is interested in using it within their video pieces across all Meredith digital platforms (with an on-screen credit to me). I guess we all needed a smile!