إخلاء أحد المباني في مطار هيثرو بلندن بعد إنذار بوجود حريق

وكانت العاصمة البريطانية لندن، شهدت في 14 يونيو/حزيران، اندلاع حريق في برج سكني يتألف من 27 طابق غربي لندن، ما أدى إلى وفاة حوالي 70 شخصاً تقريباً.
T3 has been evacuated following a fire alarm. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will provide an update shortly.— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) July 4, 2017
Our teams have investigated and there is no fire in T3 despite the alarm. Passengers will be directed back into the terminal shortly.— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) July 4, 2017
Absolutely chaos. Appalling handling of the situation by #LHR staff. Hope I don't miss my flight 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/IHmNzo4XTH— Faruk Miah MBE (@faruk_miah) July 4, 2017
