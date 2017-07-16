مقتل 7 وفقد آخرين في فيضانات بولاية أريزونا

وأضاف المكتب، أن عملية البحث والإنقاذ مازالت مستمرة.
وكانت وكالة الأرصاد الجوية الأمريكية أصدرت فيه تحذيرا من احتمال حدوث فيضانات جديدة في ولايات "أريزونا" و"كلورادو" بالإضافة إلى "يوتا".
Wow. Check out this shot viewer Steven Blanco sent us from last night's storm near 107th Avenue and Union Hills in Sun City. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/Z2IllAtduC— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 16, 2017
Viewer Jack Lloyd sent us this picture of the flash flooding at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday, search is still active. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/htQF6HGU33
— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 16, 2017
