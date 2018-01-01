نائب الرئيس الأمريكي: لا يجب أن نخذل المتظاهرين الإيرانيين

وأضاف نائب الرئيس الأمريكي في تغريدة له على موقع تويتر، إن أمريكا لن تكرر أخطاء الماضي، وستدعم المظاهرات الإيرانية ضد النظام الوحشي، حسب وصفه.
As long as @RealDonaldTrump is POTUS and I am VP, the United States of America will not repeat the shameful mistake of our past when others stood by and ignored the heroic resistance of the Iranian people as they fought against their brutal regime… (1/2)— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 1, 2018
وأشار بنس إلى أن المظاهرات الإيرانية تعطي الأمل لكل من يكافح من أجل الحرية.
(2/2)…The bold and growing resistance of the Iranian people today gives hope and faith to all who struggle for freedom and against tyranny. We must not and we will not let them down. #IranProtests— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 1, 2018
وقال بنس "لا يجب علينا أن نخذلهم".
